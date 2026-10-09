Box office boost lifts multiplex outlook as broadcasters face a weak Q2

Nuvama Research estimates the average ticket price (ATP) at ₹294 (up 12 per cent year-on-year and 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter), while spending per head was at ₹152 (up 13 per cent year-on-year). Footfalls at 46 million were up 4 per cent year-on-year. Analysts led by Abneesh Roy of Nuvama Research point out that Hanuman Ansh emerged as a sleeper hit, with the bulk of revenue generated from week four onwards, when the share of producers is lower, leading to better profitability for PVR. Major Bollywood releases in Q3 are Drishyam 3, Jailer 2 and Ramayana Part 1, while Hollywood releases for this period include Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. PVR Inox is its top pick in the media and entertainment space.