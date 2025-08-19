Breakout stocks to buy: UNO Minda, DMart, Grasim form bullish patterns

Breakout stocks: Stocks to buy today, August 19

UNO Minda

UNO Minda has confirmed an inverse head & shoulders breakout on the charts, accompanied by a breakaway gap. Breakaway gaps typically signal strong buying conviction and aggressive accumulation, while the inverse head & shoulders pattern itself reflects a decisive trend reversal to the upside.

The breakout was supported by a notable increase in volume, highlighting buyers’ willingness to build fresh positions. On the momentum front, the RSI is sustaining in the higher range, validating the bullish price action.

Trend indicators further strengthen the view, with DI+ trading above DI-, confirming the uptrend, while the ADX above DI- suggests growing strength behind the move.

Overall, the combination of a classical bullish reversal pattern, strong volume confirmation, and supportive momentum indicators makes UNO Minda a compelling candidate for portfolio inclusion in the near term. Buy Range : ₹1,220-₹1,190 Stop Loss: ₹1,110 Target Price: ₹1,395-₹1,450 Avenue Supermarts (DMart) DMart has delivered a symmetrical triangle breakout on the daily timeframe, confirming the resumption of an uptrend. The breakout was accompanied by a breakaway gap, which reflects strong buying interest and aggressive accumulation in the stock. On the weekly chart, the Avenue Supermarts stock has managed to sustain above its prior resistance zone (window), converting it into a support level. This structural shift highlights strength in the ongoing move. A gradual rise in volumes further validates buyers’ conviction in the security.

Momentum indicators are aligned with the price action. The DI+ trading above DI- confirms the uptrend, while the ADX above DI- indicates rising strength behind the move, increasing the probability of sustained upside momentum. Overall, the combination of pattern breakout, structural strength on the weekly chart, and volume confirmation makes DMart an attractive candidate. Buy Range: ₹4,560-₹4,503 Stop Loss: ₹4,200 Target Price: ₹5,200-₹5,350 Grasim Industries Grasim Industries stock has taken support at its rising trendline and rebounded with a strong bullish candle backed by volumes, reflecting buyers’ interest at key support levels. The stock continues to maintain a higher-high and higher-low formation, suggesting that the prevailing uptrend remains intact. As long as the price sustains above the rising trendline or the previous swing low, the trend structure favors further upside and the potential for new highs.