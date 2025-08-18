Home / Markets / News / Sebi mulls glide path to enforce index caps on Nifty Bank, Bankex

Sebi mulls glide path to enforce index caps on Nifty Bank, Bankex

Sebi has invited comments on a staggered rebalancing plan to enforce concentration caps on Nifty Bank, Bankex and Nifty Financial Services indices by avoiding sharp churn in large stocks

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI
Sebi has sought comments from stakeholders on the proposed framework by September 8, 2025.
Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 7:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday invited public feedback on a proposal to stagger the implementation of concentration norms for non-benchmark indices such as the BSE’s Bankex and NSE’s Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services.
 
In May, Sebi had issued rules capping the weight of the top constituent in such indices at 20 per cent and the combined weight of the top three at 45 per cent. The framework aims to ensure that indices underlying derivatives contracts are broad-based and not overly concentrated in a few stocks.
 
However, exchanges and fund managers have raised concerns that immediate implementation could lead to sharp churn in large constituents, triggering volatility and higher tracking errors for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds.
 
To address this, Sebi has proposed a “glide path” for rebalancing, under which weight adjustments would be carried out in multiple tranches over several months rather than in one go.
 
For instance, in the Nifty Bank index — tracked by passive funds with assets of ₹34,251 crore — HDFC Bank currently accounts for nearly 28 per cent, well above the prescribed 20 per cent cap. Bringing this weight down in stages, such as 2 percentage points at a time, would allow for an orderly adjustment without large sell-offs.
 
Sebi has said indices with no ETFs tracking them may be restructured in a single adjustment. In contrast, indices tracked by large funds may undergo gradual rebalancing over four tranches spread across four months.
 
Another option proposed was to create entirely new indices.
 
Market participants, including mutual funds and representatives of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), have backed restructuring existing indices rather than creating new ones, saying this would help preserve index liquidity and avoid investor confusion.
 
Sebi has sought comments from stakeholders on the proposed framework by September 8, 2025.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE reliance on top 10 brokers falls to 48.3% in FY25, says Sebi report

India bonds slide on GST tax cut worries, wipe out S&P upgrade gains

Premium

SME IPOs regain momentum after three-month lull, raise ₹3,131 crore

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex gains 676 pts, Nifty tests 25K on GST rejig talk; Maruti up 9%

Lemon Tree Hotels rallies 7% on heavy volumes, nears 52-wk high; here's why

Topics :SEBIMarketsBank Nifty

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story