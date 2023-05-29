Home / Markets / News / BSE, NSE put NDTV securities under short-term ASM framework from Tuesday

BSE, NSE put NDTV securities under short-term ASM framework from Tuesday

The move came after both bourses had put the flagship firm of the conglomerate Adani Enterprises under the short-term ASM framework on May 25

Press Trust of India New Delhi
BSE, NSE put NDTV securities under short-term ASM framework from Tuesday

1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 9:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Leading bourses BSE and NSE will put the securities of NDTV, an Adani Group company, under the short-term ASM framework from Tuesday.

The parameters for shortlisting securities under ASM include high-low variation, client concentration, number of price band hits, close-to-close price variation and price-earning ratio.

New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) is shortlisted in the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework Stage-I effective from May 30, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE said in two separate circulars on Monday.

The move came after both bourses had put the flagship firm of the conglomerate Adani Enterprises under the short-term ASM framework on May 25.

Last week, BSE and NSE removed NDTV from the long-term ASM framework.

On Monday, NDTV stock jumped 5 per cent on BSE and NSE.

US short-seller Hindenburg Research in its January 24 report levelled allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani group. However, a Supreme Court-appointed panel found no evidence of stock price manipulation in the group companies.

Also Read

BSE, NSE put securities of Adani Enterprises under short-term ASM framework

Adani group becomes single-largest shareholder in NDTV with 37.4% stake

BSE, NSE remove NDTV. Adani Group firm from ASM framework from Monday

NDTV saga: Who are the three new directors on the board of RRPR Holding

What does Gautam Adani's partial takeover of NDTV mean for television news?

Promoter of Gravita India sells 4.6% stake for Rs 181 cr through open mkt

Optimism on the Street: Nifty Bank hits new record as indices gain

Stake hike, operational improvement should drive re-rating in ICICI Lombard

NSE to reduce time for trades in unlisted market as it awaits IPO

Unauthorised trading platforms go unchecked despite two RBI warnings

Topics :BSENSEASM listNDTV

First Published: May 29 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story