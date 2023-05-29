Unauthorised trading platforms go unchecked despite two RBI warnings

The RBI in September 2022 released an alert list on the apps for not being authorised to deal in foreign exchange under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) or Electronic Trading Platforms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2018. This was followed by another updated alert in February this year, which provides a list of 48 such unauthorised platforms.

Several unauthorised electronic trading platforms (ETPs) — mostly domiciled overseas — continue to be available for downloads, despite being on the alert list of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in the absence of takedown mandates to app stores.