Stake hike, operational improvement should drive re-rating in ICICI Lombard

Investors had seen the ICICI Bank’s compulsion to sell off 18 per cent of its stake as a major negative for the valuation of ICICI Lombard. Quite apart from the operational situation for the insurer, the prospect of the stake dilution led to a selloff and the PE ratio dropped from 55x prior to the merger with AXA, to around 28x currently. The announcement that ICICI Bank will be allowed to push its stake back up has led to a massive surge in the share price of the general insurer. The assumption is that the necessary regulatory approvals for the stake increase will be granted and the valuation upgrade will be sustained.

The ICICI Lombard stock has shot up due to precedence set by a key clearance given for the HDFC- HDFC Bank merger. After ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company merged with Bharti-Axa in September 2021, the ICICI Bank stake in the insurer had dropped to 48 per cent. Under RBI regulations, the bank was then compelled to reduce its stake to 30 per cent, by September 2024. However, once the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger was announced, the merged entity’s stake in HDFC Life would also have dropped below 50 per cent and the central bank agreed to allow the merged entity (which would be a bank) to hold over 50 per cent. This sets a key precedent for ICICI Bank to also raise its stake beyond 50 per cent in ICICI Lombard and the lender has just announced that it will do so.