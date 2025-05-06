BSE profit soars 5x to ₹494 crore; dividend of ₹23/share declared

BSE profit soars 5x to ₹494 cr; dividend of ₹23/share declared

Stock exchange BSE on Tuesday reported a near 5x jump in consolidated net profit to ₹494 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25. Net profit stood at ₹107 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago. The exchange’s reven­ue from operations stood at ₹856.6 crore, up by 75 per cent year-on-year. The surge in revenues was on the account of growth in transaction charges. The exchange also announced a dividend of ₹23 per equity share, which includes final dividend of ₹18 and a special divid­end of ₹5 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the exchange. The record date for the dividend is May 14.

NSE net up 6.5% at ₹2,650 cr; dividend of ₹35/share declared

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded a conso­lidated net profit of ₹2,650 crore in Q4FY25, up 6.5 per cent compared to ₹2,488 crore during the same quarter in FY24. The net profit saw a 31 per cent dip sequentially. The exchange’s revenue from operations declined 18 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,771 crore. The exchange’s revenue from transaction charges declined 15 per cent quarter on quarter in Q4FY25 due to a reduction in volumes across the cash market and derivatives segm­ent. In FY25, NSE’s contribution to the exchequer stood at ₹59,798 crore. The board of directors of NSE has also recommended a final dividend of ₹35 per equity share.