BSE shares rise 6% after Sebi proposes stricter derivatives trading rules

Shares of BSE rose 6 per cent on Wednesday, a day after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) proposed stricter trading rules for the derivatives segment. The stock surged even as analysts expect a big impact on both revenues and profitability of exchanges if the proposed rules are implemented. Analysts said the rise in BSE share price was on account of more muted impact on its earnings vis-a-vis market leader NSE.

“We estimate a 25-30 per cent impact on NSE’s FY26ii earnings and 15-18 per cent for BSE. We don’t see any impact on MCX from these regulations. Within the value chain – discount brokers are likely to be more impacted than traditional full service brokers given former’s dependence on retail investors. Our earnings impact calculations are based on initial assessment which we would fine tune as more clarity emerges,” said IIFL in a note. Shares of commodity bourse MCX rose 2.5 per cent. BS REPORTER Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

SoftBank-backed SaaS platform to float IPO on Aug 6

SoftBank-backed SaaS platform Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on August 6. The initial share sale will conclude on August 8 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on August 5, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating up to 25.6 million equity shares by the selling shareholders. Since the IPO is completely an OFS, the entire proceeds will go to the selling shareholders. pti

FirstCry’s parent Brainbees to launch IPO next week



Online e-commerce platform FirstCry’s parent, Brainbees Solutions, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on August 6. The three-day issue is scheduled to close on August 8 and the bidding for the anchor portion will open for a

day on August 5, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). The proposed public issue of Pune-based Brainbees Solutions consists of a fresh issue of equity shares valued at ~1,666 crore and an OFS (offer for sale) component of up to 54.4 million shares by existing shareholders. PTI

Stock markets rise for 4th day

Benchmark BSE Sensex rose by nearly 286 points to close at a record high while Nifty settled above 24,950 level on Wednesday, extending their winning run to the fourth day on gains in metal, power and select auto shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled higher by 285.94 points or 0.35 per cent at 81,741.34 — its all-time closing high — with 20 of its components advancing and 10 ending lower. The index opened higher and jumped 372.64 points or 0.45 per cent to hit an intraday high of 81,828.04. The NSE Nifty rose 93.85 points or 0.38 per cent to close at an all-time high of 24,951.15. During the day, it surged 127.3 points or 0.51 per cent to hit a high of 24,969.35. PTI