Caliber Mining shares list at 18% premium; should you book profit or hold?

Shares of Caliber Mining and Logistics made a solid D-Street debut on Friday, listing at a premium of over 18 per cent over their issue price after the company raised ₹450 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).

The stock made a stronger-than-expected market debut, listing at ₹504 on the BSE, a premium of ₹80, or 18.87 per cent, over its issue price of ₹424 per share. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares opened at ₹500.25, up ₹76.25, or 17.98 per cent, from the issue price. The listing exceeded grey market expectations. Ahead of the debut, the company's unlisted shares were trading at around ₹486 apiece, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹62 per share, or 14.62 per cent, over the issue price.

Should you book profit or hold? Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said that the strong listing of Caliber Mining reflects healthy investor confidence and the positive response the company received during its IPO. While the listing has been encouraging, she believes that some profit booking cannot be ruled out in the near term after the sharp gains. "Fresh investors should avoid chasing the stock at current levels and instead wait for a dip or consolidation before entering. Overall, investors who received an allotment can continue to hold the stock for the medium to long term, with a stop-loss at ₹475 (on a closing basis)," said Nyati.

Caliber Mining IPO details The ₹450-crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of 9.4 million shares aggregating ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.2 million shares worth ₹50 crore. The issue was priced in the range of ₹402-₹424 per share, with a lot size of 35 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of one lot and in multiples thereof. The issue remained open for subscription from July 17 to July 21, 2026. The offering witnessed robust investor demand, receiving bids for 1,14,90,37,400 shares against 78,35,821 shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 146.64 times, according to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Demand was led by non-institutional investors (NIIs), whose reserved portion was subscribed 267.36 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 240.71 times, while the retail investor category was subscribed 41.15 times. The basis of allotment was finalised on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, with the company fixing the issue price at ₹424 per share. KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue, while DAM Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. Since the IPO includes an offer for sale, the company will not receive any proceeds from that portion. "The Promoter Selling Shareholders will be entitled to their respective portion of the proceeds of the Offer for Sale after deducting their proportion of the Offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon. Our Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer for Sale," Caliber Mining said in its red herring prospectus (RHP).