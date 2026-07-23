Parl panel bats for cryptocurrency statutory and regulatory framework

Sebi said VDAs that don’t exhibit the defining characteristics of a “security” or “derivative” under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 or the proposed Code may remain outside the scope of the definition of “securities”. The panel is also separately preparing a report on the outlook for VDAs that it plans to submit during the monsoon session.

A parliamentary panel has recommended increasing the cooling-off period for Sebi Chairperson and Whole-time Members from one year to two years before they can take up new employment, to avoid conflicts of interest. The report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, which scrutinised The Securities Markets Code 2025, was tabled in Parliament on Thursday. The proposed legislation aims to combine the SEBI Act, 1992, the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, and the Depositories Act, 1996 into a single code. The Securities Markets Code, 2025, was introduced in Lok Sabha in December 2025.