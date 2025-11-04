Voda Idea stock trading above key moving averages, including 200-DMAThe stock is seen trading above the key moving averages on the daily chart, with price-to-moving averages action also favourable - meaning shorter-term moving averages are seen quoting above the long-term moving averages. More importantly, the stock is seen trading above its long-term 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) on a consistent basis since mid-September. The moving averages indicate presence of support around the 20-DMA at ₹9.11, followed by the 50-DMA at ₹8.24 and the 200-DMA at ₹7.69. ALSO READ | Bharti Airtel shares up 3% post Q2 results, hits new high. Should you buy or hold?
Golden CrossoversThe Vodafone Idea stock witnessed a 'Golden Crossover' on the daily chart on October 17, with the 50-DMA crossing over the 200-DMA. A 'Golden Crossover' is a bullish indicator as it implies short-term support levels are rising.
Super Trend Line IndicatorThe super trend line indicator helps in identifying the trend of the stock/ index. A super trend line below current prices indicates that the stock is in an uptrend. This is the case with Vodafone Idea stock - its trades above the super trend line, both on the daily and the weekly chart. The trend line indicator shows presence of key support at ₹8.52 and ₹6.25 levels. Thus to summarise, the above 3 factors indicate presence of multiple support for Voda Idea stock in the wide range of ₹9.11 - ₹6.25 levels.
Vodafone Idea - Potential UpsideOn the other hand, Voda Idea stock is seen facing resistance around its 200-Week Moving Average - a key indicator the stock has been languishing below since October 2024. The 200-WMA stands at ₹9.86; above which exists the 100-WMA at ₹10.73. That apart, the monthly chart shows that the 200-WMA coincides with the 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA) and the 50-MMA around ₹9.90 levels, thus making it a strong frontier for now. Above which stands the monthly trend line resistance at ₹11.88 - a key hurdle to be crossed for the overall trend to turn favourable. The long-term chart shows that above ₹11.88, Vodafone Idea stock can potentially zoom towards the 100-MMA, which stands around ₹15 levels - this implies a potential upside of around 56 per cent from present levels.
