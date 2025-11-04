Home / Markets / News / Can Vodafone Idea double your money? 3 technical factors in favour of stock

Can Vodafone Idea double your money? 3 technical factors in favour of stock

Voda Idea stock has witnessed a Golden Crossover and trades above key moving averages and trend line indicators on the daily and weekly charts; the challenge ahead remains the 200- and 100-WMAs.

vodafone idea vi
Vodafone Idea stock outlook: The stock can potentially zoom up to 56% if clears the key weekly hurdles, suggest tech charts.
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Vodafone Idea stock has been in limelight in recent trading sessions amid buzz that the debt-ridden telecom company may get a major relief on its Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues towards the government following the Supreme Court order.  The Supreme Court on Monday, November 3, modified its earlier order allowing the government to decide if it wanted to review the entire Vodafone Idea's AGR dues, and not just the additional demand of ₹9,450 crore. READ MORE  Analysts see this development as a huge breather, but caution against other key challenges Voda Idea faces.  Kranthi Bathini, equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities highlights that prior to September 2025, Vodafone Idea had lost a subscriber base for 21 straight months.    "It would be interesting to see if the company is able to regain the lost market share. That apart, the telecom's Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) is among the lowest compared to the peers - Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio", cautions Kranthi Bathini.  On Tuesday, Voda Idea stock traded with a gain of 0.8 per cent at ₹9.62. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹10.57 on October 27; and a 52-week low of ₹6.12. At present levels, the stock trades a solid 57 per cent higher compared to its 52-week low.  Here are three technical factors that weigh in favour of Vodafone Idea stock on the charts. 

Voda Idea stock trading above key moving averages, including 200-DMA

  The stock is seen trading above the key moving averages on the daily chart, with price-to-moving averages action also favourable - meaning shorter-term moving averages are seen quoting above the long-term moving averages.  More importantly, the stock is seen trading above its long-term 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) on a consistent basis since mid-September. The moving averages indicate presence of support around the 20-DMA at ₹9.11, followed by the 50-DMA at ₹8.24 and the 200-DMA at ₹7.69.  ALSO READ | Bharti Airtel shares up 3% post Q2 results, hits new high. Should you buy or hold? 

 

Golden Crossovers

  The Vodafone Idea stock witnessed a 'Golden Crossover' on the daily chart on October 17, with the 50-DMA crossing over the 200-DMA. A 'Golden Crossover' is a bullish indicator as it implies short-term support levels are rising. 
 
  The stock is now placed to witness a 'Golden Crossover' on the weekly scale, with the 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA) at ₹7.77 is quoting marginally above the 50-WMA of ₹7.72. The stock is about to witness this 'Golden Crossover' after almost a year; and shall further add strength to the counter. 

Super Trend Line Indicator

  The super trend line indicator helps in identifying the trend of the stock/ index. A super trend line below current prices indicates that the stock is in an uptrend. This is the case with Vodafone Idea stock - its trades above the super trend line, both on the daily and the weekly chart. The trend line indicator shows presence of key support at ₹8.52 and ₹6.25 levels.  Thus to summarise, the above 3 factors indicate presence of multiple support for Voda Idea stock in the wide range of ₹9.11 - ₹6.25 levels. 

Vodafone Idea - Potential Upside

  On the other hand, Voda Idea stock is seen facing resistance around its 200-Week Moving Average - a key indicator the stock has been languishing below since October 2024. The 200-WMA stands at ₹9.86; above which exists the 100-WMA at ₹10.73.  That apart, the monthly chart shows that the 200-WMA coincides with the 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA) and the 50-MMA around ₹9.90 levels, thus making it a strong frontier for now. Above which stands the monthly trend line resistance at ₹11.88 - a key hurdle to be crossed for the overall trend to turn favourable.  The long-term chart shows that above ₹11.88, Vodafone Idea stock can potentially zoom towards the 100-MMA, which stands around ₹15 levels - this implies a potential upside of around 56 per cent from present levels. 

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story