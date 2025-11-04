Can Vodafone Idea double your money? 3 technical factors in favour of stock

Voda Idea stock has witnessed a Golden Crossover and trades above key moving averages and trend line indicators on the daily and weekly charts; the challenge ahead remains the 200- and 100-WMAs.

Vodafone Idea stock outlook: The stock can potentially zoom up to 56% if clears the key weekly hurdles, suggest tech charts.