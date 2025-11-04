Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asian markets mixed; SBI, Adani Enterprises Q2 results today
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asian markets mixed; SBI, Adani Enterprises Q2 results today

Sensex today | Stock market LIVE updates, November 4: The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a flat start for the benchmark indices

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 7:49 AM IST
Indian equity markets are likely to start Tuesday's trading session on a lacklustre note amidst mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a flat start for the benchmark indices.
 
At 6:27 AM on Tuesday, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading flat at the 25,898 level. On the global front, investors are awaiting trade data from the US and the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy decision.
 
Markets across Asia-Pacific mostly saw declines on Tuesday, moving in the opposite direction of Wall Street's tech-driven gains. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.36 per cent, as investors awaited the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy decision. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.39 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.32 per cent. 
 
Overnight in the US, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.46 per cent, and the broader S&P 500 edged up by 0.17 per cent. The rally was fueled by a 4 per cent jump in Amazon shares, sparked by its $38 billion deal with OpenAI, which will deploy hundreds of thousands of Nvidia's graphics processing units. Nvidia also saw a 2 per cent rise after securing export licenses to ship its chips to the United Arab Emirates.
 
In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed, slipping 0.48 per cent.

FII, DII data

In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,686.55 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth ₹3,273.65 crore on Monday, November 3.

IPO today

In the mainline IPO segment, the Groww (Billionbrains Garage Ventures) IPO opens for subscription today, while the Lenskart Solutions IPO is set to close. The basis for allotment of Studds Accessories IPO shares is likely to be finalized today.
 
In the SME space, the Shreeji Global FMCG IPO opens for subscription today, while Game Changers Texfab IPO shares are set to list on BSE SME today.

Q2FY26 results today

Commodity corner

Oil prices remained volatile on Tuesday morning. Brent crude was trading with a gain of 0.19 per cent at $64.89 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 0.15 per cent to $60.96 per barrel.
 

7:49 AM

Dividend watch: 5 stocks to keep an eye on today; check your eligibility

Investors on D-Street seeking passive income may want to keep an eye on the shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Nippon Life India Asset Management, Share India Securities, TD Power Systems, and Vaibhav Global today, as these companies have announced interim dividend payouts for their shareholders. READ MORE

7:39 AM

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,180; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,54,100

The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,23,180, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,54,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,910. READ MORE
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,910. READ MORE

7:34 AM

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Autos; check top stock bets, levels here

India's automobile sector maintained robust momentum in October, with wholesale volumes across passenger vehicles (PVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), two-wheelers (2Ws), and tractors largely meeting expectations. Healthy festive demand, improved consumer sentiment, and easing inventory levels have underpinned steady growth across most categories, signalling sustained recovery in domestic auto consumption. READ MORE

7:26 AM

Oil imports from US at 4.5-yr high in Oct: Russian supply also stays strong

India's monthly crude oil imports from the US climbed in October to their highest level since March 2021, even as purchases of Russian oil stayed robust at 1.61 million barrels per day (bpd) but slightly below the year-to-date average of 1.73 million bpd, according to data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler. READ MORE

7:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q2FY26 results today

7:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets decline

7:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: FII, DII data

7:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nasdaq, S&P 500 settle higher; Dow Jones declines

6:58 AM

Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.

Good morning, readers! Stay tuned to our LIVE blog for all the updates on markets, business, and the economy.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

