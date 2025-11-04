Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asian markets mixed; SBI, Adani Enterprises Q2 results today

Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, November 4, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to start Tuesday's trading session on a lacklustre note amidst mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a flat start for the benchmark indices.

At 6:27 AM on Tuesday, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading flat at the 25,898 level. On the global front, investors are awaiting trade data from the US and the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy decision.

Markets across Asia-Pacific mostly saw declines on Tuesday, moving in the opposite direction of Wall Street's tech-driven gains. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.36 per cent, as investors awaited the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy decision. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.39 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.32 per cent.

Overnight in the US, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.46 per cent, and the broader S&P 500 edged up by 0.17 per cent. The rally was fueled by a 4 per cent jump in Amazon shares, sparked by its $38 billion deal with OpenAI, which will deploy hundreds of thousands of Nvidia's graphics processing units. Nvidia also saw a 2 per cent rise after securing export licenses to ship its chips to the United Arab Emirates.

In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed, slipping 0.48 per cent.

FII, DII data

In the institutional activity segment , foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,686.55 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth ₹3,273.65 crore on Monday, November 3.

IPO today

In the mainline IPO segment , the Groww (Billionbrains Garage Ventures) IPO opens for subscription today, while the Lenskart Solutions IPO is set to close. The basis for allotment of Studds Accessories IPO shares is likely to be finalized today.

In the SME space, the Shreeji Global FMCG IPO opens for subscription today, while Game Changers Texfab IPO shares are set to list on BSE SME today.

Q2FY26 results today

State Bank of India (SBI), Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Mahindra and Mahindra, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Suzlon Energy, Interglobe Aviation, Escorts Kubota, Indian Hotels Company, Nuvama Wealth Management, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, and Alembic Pharmaceuticals are among the companies slated to announce their Q2FY26 results today.

Commodity corner

Oil prices remained volatile on Tuesday morning. Brent crude was trading with a gain of 0.19 per cent at $64.89 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 0.15 per cent to $60.96 per barrel.