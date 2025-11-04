Home / Markets / News / RITES share rises 3% on securing deal worth ₹373 cr from NIMHANS Bengaluru

RITES share rises 3% on securing deal worth ₹373 cr from NIMHANS Bengaluru

RITES new logo
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:47 AM IST
RITES share price today: RITES share price was in demand on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 3.20 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹255.80 per share.
 
At 9:30 AM, RITES share price was trading 1.61 per cent higher at ₹251.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.07 per cent lower at 83,918.16 levels

Why did RITES share price rise today?

 
RITES share price rose after the company announced that it has secured an order worth ₹372.68 crore from NIMHANS Bengaluru.
 
In an exchange filing, RITES said, “We are pleased to inform you that RITES has received Letter of Award from National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences for PMC for the construction of New Outpatient Department (OPD) building at NIMHANS Bangalore campus to be undertaken on turnkey basis.”  ALSO READ | Eternal vs Swiggy: Deja Vu in QC battle, but this time could be different 
Under the terms of the order, RITES will be responsible for PMC for the Construction of New Outpatient Department (OPD) building at NIMHANS Bangalore campus to be undertaken on turnkey basis.
 
The project is expected to be completed in 36 months, RITES said in a statement.
 
Last week, RITES inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Shipping Corporation of India Limited (SCI), a Government of India Enterprise, to explore collaboration in maritime logistics and multimodal transport solutions.

About RITES 

 
RITES Limited, a Navratna and Schedule ‘A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, was incorporated on April 26, 1974. 
 
Over the past five decades, it has evolved into a leading multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organisation, offering end-to-end solutions – from concept to commissioning – across all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies.   ALSO READ | Tata Consumer back in high-growth lane; analysts raise targets on strong Q2 
As India’s foremost transport consultancy and engineering firm, RITES provides a comprehensive suite of services spanning railways, highways, metros, bridges, tunnels, ports, airports, urban infrastructure, sustainability and green mobility, ropeways, and inland waterways. The company also serves as the export arm of Indian Railways, supplying rolling stock such as locomotives, coaches, and trainsets to over 55 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.
 
Anchored in the Government of India’s vision for sustainable and inclusive mobility, RITES has successfully executed more than 5,000 projects, from landmark infrastructure such as the Bogibeel Bridge in Assam and the Pir Panjal Tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir to metro networks in Ahmedabad and port development in Machilipatnam, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner in building modern, green, and resilient infrastructure.
 

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

