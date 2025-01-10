Capital Infra Trust IPO: Check allotment status, GMP, listing expectations

Capital Infra IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment of Capital Infra Trust's initial public offering (IPO) will be finalised today, January 10, 2025. Capital Infra Trust IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, with a price band of Rs 99 to Rs 100 per share. The subscription closed on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Capital Infra Trust IPO received an overwhelming response.

Capital Infra Trust IPO was oversubscribed 2.8 times with a total bid of 24,71,89,650 shares against its issue of 8,83,83,750 shares. Corporate and Individual investors showed the most interest oversubscribing their reserved portion by 5.08 times for a bid of 20,22,83,400 shares, followed by Institutional Investors oversubscribing their category by 0.93 times for a bid of 4,49,06,250 shares.

Post the finalisation of the allotment, investors can check the Capital Infra Trust IPO's allotment status by visiting the official website of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the IPO.

Check Capital Infra Trust IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Capital Infra Trust IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Check Capital Infra Trust IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Capital Infra Trust IPO grey market premium (GMP), likely listing price

Shares of Capital Infra Trust are trading flat at Rs 100 in the grey market over the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 100. The shares are set to debut on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

Based on current grey market trends, the stock is expected to list at around Rs 100. However, it’s important to note that grey market premiums are speculative and may not accurately predict listing performance.

ALSO READ: Capital Infra Trust IPO invites bids: Analysts weigh on long-term prospects Capital Infra Trust is a book-built issue of Rs 1,578 crore. The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 107.7 million shares aggregating to Rs 1,077 crore and an offer for sale of 50.1 million shares aggregating to Rs 501 crore. SBI Capital Markets and HDFC Bank Limited are the book-running lead managers of the IPO.

Capital Infra Trust is an infrastructure investment trust sponsored by Gawar Construction Limited. The InvIT was established to engage in activities and make investments as an infrastructure investment trust, as allowed under the SEBI InvIT Regulations.