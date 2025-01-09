Business Standard

Capital Infra Trust booked 2.8 times; Quadrant Future Tek subscribed 187x

Capital Infra Trust booked 2.8 times; Quadrant Future Tek subscribed 187x

Quadrant Future Tek on Monday garnered Rs 130.50 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) of Quadrant Future Tek was subscribed to 187 times on Thursday, the concluding day of the issue. Institutional investors subscribed 132 times, wealthy investors 254.7 times, and retail investors 247 times. Quadrant Future Tek on Monday garnered Rs 130.50 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO. The IPO was a fresh issue of up to Rs 290 crore, and the company has priced its issue between Rs 275 and Rs 290 per share.
 
Capital Infra Trust infrastructure investment trust’s (Invit) IPO was subscribed 2.80 times on Thursday, the last day of its offer. The institutional investors subscribed to the issue 0.93 times, while other investor categories saw a 5.08 times subscription. Capital Infra Trust Invit had garnered Rs 703 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. Capital Infra Trust had priced its units between Rs 99 and Rs 100. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 1,077 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 501 crore. 
 

Topics : IPO Markets

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

