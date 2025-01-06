Capital Infra Trust IPO opens on Jan 7: Check GMP, dates, other key details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Capital Infra Trust InvIT is set to open for public subscription on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. At the upper end, the company seeks to raise Rs 1,578 crore from the offering. The bidding for anchor investors is scheduled for today, on Monday, January 6, 2025.

Here are the key details of the Capital Infra Trust IPO, outlined by the company in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP):

Capital Infra Trust IPO size, price band

The offering comprises an entirely fresh issue of 2,90,00,000 equity shares, and an offer for sale of 5,01,00,000 equity shares. Capital Infra Trust IPO will be available at a price band of Rs 99-100 per share, and a lot size of 150 shares. Thus, investors can bid for a minimum of 150 shares and in multiples thereof.

Capital Infra Trust IPO grey market premium (GMP)

Meanwhile, the unlisted shares of Capital Infra Trust traded flat on Monday, January 6, 2025, revealed sources tracking grey market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) of Capital Infra Trust InvIT remained at nil as of January 6.

Also Read

Capital Infra Trust IPO timeline

Capital Infra Trust IPO will tentatively remain available for subscription from Tuesday, January 7, 2025, till Thursday, January 9, 2025.

Also Check: Leo Dry Fruits IPO allotment Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of the allotment of Capital Infra Trust IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, January 10, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company’s shares on Monday, January 13, 2025, in their demat accounts.

The tentative listing of the Capital Infra Trust shares is likely to take place on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. The company’s shares will list on BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Capital Infra Trust IPO objective

Capital Infra Trust, in its RHP, said that it will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale. "The Sponsor Selling Unitholder will be entitled to the proceeds of the offer for sale, and the proceeds received from the offer for sale will not form part of the net proceeds. The Sponsor Selling Unitholders will be entitled to the proceeds from the offer for sale after deducting their proportion of offer-related expenses."

Capital Infra Trust, however, said that it will use the proceeds from the fresh issue for providing loans to the Project SPVs for repayment/pre-payment of external borrowings, in part or in full, from the financial lenders (including any accrued interest and prepayment penalty), and for providing loans to the Project SPVs for repayment of unsecured loans availed by the Project SPVs from the Sponsor. Capital Infra Trust IPO registrar, BRLM details Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the Capital Infra Trust IPO, while SBI Capital Markets, and Hdfc Bank are the book running lead managers of the issue.

Capital Infra Trust financial details

According to the data available in the RHP, Capital Infra Trust's profit dropped to Rs 125.76 crore in FY24, down 74 per cent from Rs 497.18 crore reported in FY23.

The company's revenue from operations dropped to Rs 1,485.09 crore, down 27 per cent from Rs 2,033.09 crore reported in FY23.

On the flip side, the company's expenses dropped to Rs 1,368.64 crore in FY24, down 26.17 per cent from Rs 1,853.84 crore reported in FY23.

About Capital Infra Trust Capital Infra Trust is an infrastructure investment trust sponsored by Gawar Construction, established in September 2023. The trust invests in infrastructure projects. As outlines in the RHP, the trust intend to acquire, manage and invest in the nine completed and revenue generating Initial Portfolio Assets, aggregating to approximately 682.425 kms, operated and maintained pursuant to concessions granted by the NHAI and are

owned and operated by the Project SPVs.