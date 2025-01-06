Leo Dry Fruits IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing schedule

Leo Dry Fruits IPO allotment status: The basis of the allotment of shares of Leo Dry Fruits and Spices is likely to be finalised today, following the closure of the subscription window for its initial public offering (IPO). Leo Dry Fruits, an SME offering comprising an entirely fresh issue of 48,30,000 equity shares at a price band of Rs 51-52 apiece and a lot size of 2,000 shares, witnessed enthusiastic participation from investors. The IPO was oversubscribed by a whopping 181 times by Friday, January 3, 2025. Leo Dry Fruits IPO shares is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check the allotment status on the official websites of BSE and Bigshare Services, which is also the registrar of the issue. ALSO READ: Analysts bullish on Standard Glass Lining IPO: eye long-term potential Once the allotment ofshares is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check the allotment status on the official websites of BSE and Bigshare Services, which is also the registrar of the issue.

Investors can also follow these direct links to check the Leo Dry Fruits IPO allotment status:

Check Leo Dry Fruits IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Leo Dry Fruits IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

The company, in its Red Herring Prospectus, stated it will use the proceeds from the IPO to fund its working capital requirements. The company also plans to use the funds for branding, advertising, and marketing activities, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Leo Dry Fruits IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

Meanwhile, the unlisted shares of Leo Dry Fruits continue to command a solid premium in the grey market as the IPO allotment process is underway. Sources tracking grey market activities revealed that the company's shares were trading at Rs 72, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 20 or 38.46 per cent over the IPO price of Rs 52.

The current GMP trends indicate a favorable listing for the company's shares on the BSE SME platform, scheduled for Wednesday, January 8, 2025. However, it is worth noting that GMP trends in unregulated grey markets may not accurately predict listing performance. Consequently, actual results may differ from projections, highlighting the importance of informed investment decisions.

About Leo Dry Fruits & Spices Trading

Leo Dry Fruits & Spices Trading was incorporated in November 2019 and operates in the spices and dry fruits industry. The company manufactures and trades spices and dry fruits under the brand VANDU and frozen products under FRYD. Its business is divided into trading and manufacturing, with a unit in Thane, Maharashtra. The company operates in B2B, B2C, and D2C segments, selling products through distributors, e-commerce platforms, and its website.