Cautious outlook for HCL Tech despite strong deal pipeline, execution

Kotak Research believes that HCL Tech can grow in line with, or marginally above, the sector in FY27 and FY28. This would be driven by a healthy TCV, a mega deal win, healthy growth in advanced AI revenue, and an uptick in the number of $20 million accounts. Further, a portfolio with slightly lower exposure to discretionary spending and AI-disrupted services on a relative basis also helps. Investments in Sarvam and a planned gradual foray into the data centre business to provide full-stack AI services indicate a measured approach and hedging of AI bets, it added. The brokerage has a reduce rating as the stock price already factors in the gains.