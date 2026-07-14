SBI Funds Management IPO opens to 0.68 times subscription on first day

The initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Funds Management, India’s largest asset management company (AMC), was subscribed 0.68 times on Tuesday, the first day of the issue. The institutional investor portion was subscribed 0.08 times, the non-institutional investor portion 1.4 times, the retail investor portion 0.62 times, the employee portion 1.02 times, and the portion reserved for shareholders 1.04 times.

The company raised Rs 2,663 crore through an anchor allotment on Monday. It informed the stock exchanges that it had allocated 4.63 crore shares to anchor investors at Rs 574 per share.

Prominent institutional investors included BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Nomura India, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.