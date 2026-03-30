Central Mine debuts at 5% discount on BSE, 7% on NSE; misses GMP forecast

Central Mine Planning Share Price: Shares of Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) made a dull debut on Dalal Street on Monday, March 30, after the Coal India subsidiary raised ₹1,842.12 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).

The company’s shares began trading on the BSE at ₹162.80, up ₹9.80, or 5.35 per cent, against the IPO issue price of ₹172 per share. On the NSE, the stock opened at ₹160 per share, up ₹12, or 6.98 per cent, compared with the issue price.

Central Mine Planning IPO listing came below grey market estimates. Ahead of the debut, the stock was quoted at around ₹177 in the grey market, indicating a premium of ₹5, or 2.19 per cent, over the issue price of ₹172, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Central Mine Planning IPO details The public issue of Central Mine Planning and Design Institute comprised entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 107.1 million shares aggregating up to ₹1,842.12 crore. The issue was offered in a price band of ₹163 to ₹172 per share, with a lot size of 80 shares. The public issue was open for subscription from March 20 to March 24, 2026. The issue received a subdued response from investors, with an overall subscription of 1.05 times. This was largely driven by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose portion was subscribed 3.48 times. The non-institutional investors (NII) and retail investors’ segments were subscribed 27 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively, according to BSE data. In total, the issue received bids for 83.71 million equity shares against 79.78 million shares on offer.