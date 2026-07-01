Centre's $2 billion state stake sales buck equity market slowdown

By Ashutosh Joshi

India’s federal government raised $2 billion through stake sales in listed state-run companies last quarter, providing a rare bright spot for the country’s subdued capital market after the conflict in the West Asia slowed broader equity issuance.

The government raised ₹18,560 crore ($2 billion) by trimming its holdings in six companies in the three months through June, marking its largest such quarterly haul in recent years, according to data compiled by Prime Database. The deals also accounted for almost one-fifth of overall secondary equity sales in India during the quarter.

Among the key stake sales were Coal India Ltd. and NHPC Ltd., which together raised more than $1 billion for the government.