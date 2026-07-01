Gold, Silver ETFs fall as Silver prices sink 3%, Gold below $4,000-mark

Gold and Silver ETFs dipped 1% in Wednesday's trade due to a fall in precious metal prices. Analysts say gold is falling as fears of higher-for-longer US interest rate environment strengthened the US$

Gold, Silver ETFs dip in Wednesday's trade tracking losses in Gold, Silver prices as fears of US rate hike looms. (Image: Adobe Stock)