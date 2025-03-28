CESC up 3% as units sign power purchase agreement with UP electricity board

CESC share price: Power generation and distribution company CESC share price rose up to 2.61 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 157 per share on Friday, March 28, 2025.

The rise in CESC share price came after the company said that Dhariwal Infrastructure Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, and Noida Power Company, another subsidiary of the company, has signed a power purchase agreement with Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The deal is for supply of power for contracted capacity of 25 Megawatt for a period of three years from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2028, CESC said.

In an exchange filing, CESC said, “We write to inform you that the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission had earlier today approved the Power Purchase Agreement between Dhariwal Infrastructure Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and Noida Power Company Limited, another subsidiary of the Company, for supply of power for contracted capacity of 25 Megawatt for a period of three years from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2028.”

CESC Q3 results

CESC posted a 6.3 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 282 crore in Q3FY25, from a profit of Rs 301 crore in Q3FY24. Net regulatory income fell to Rs 300 crore in the quarter from Rs 560 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses rose to Rs 3,595 crore from Rs 3,497 crore. READ MORE

About CESC

Incorporated in 1978, CESC Ltd is a leading player in the generation and distribution of electricity. As a flagship company of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, CESC is India's first fully integrated electrical utility with private participation in all facets of power—generation, transmission, and distribution.

The company operates primarily in Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, and North and South 24 Parganas in West Bengal, serving approximately 3.4 million consumers across domestic, industrial, and commercial sectors.

In addition to its core operations, CESC, through its subsidiaries, manages independent power generation projects and distribution ventures throughout India.

Its transmission and distribution (T&D) business spans Kolkata, Greater Noida, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh. The company boasts a 2.1-GW thermal power capacity based in West Bengal, which includes the Budge Budge Generating Station (750 MW) and the Southern Generating Station (135 MW). It also operates the Haldia Thermal Plant, a 600 MW facility in Haldia.

The market capitalisation of CESC is Rs 20,486.69 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

The CESC share’s 52-week high is Rs 212.70, while its 52-week low is Rs 119 apiece.

At 11:41 AM, CESC shares were trading 1.01 per cent higher at Rs 154.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 77,569.49.