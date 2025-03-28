Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at muted start for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets mixed

Stock Market LIVE on Friday, March 28, 2025: Heavy buying by FIIs in the last session, coupled with mixed global cues and uncertainty around Trump tariffs, may drive Indian benchmark indices, Nifty50 and Sensex, on the last trading day of the financial year 2025 (FY25).

At 7:47 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 21 points lower at 23,756, suggesting a muted start for the markets.

Global markets showed mixed performance, with Asian markets fluctuating due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding the tariff threats from US President Donald Trump. The ASX 200 saw a modest gain of 0.36 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei and Topix both fell over 2 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi also dropped 1.31 per cent.

In the US, all three major stock indexes ended lower overnight. The Dow Jones dropped 0.37 per cent. The S&P 500 declined 0.33 per cent, while the Nasdaq fell 0.53 per cent.

On the domestic front, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been active buyers in recent sessions. On March 27, FIIs purchased shares worth Rs 11,111.25 crore, continuing their positive momentum with a net purchase of Rs 32,488.63 crore over the last six trading sessions.

In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 2,517.70 crore, on March 27.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has also proposed limiting equity derivatives expiries to either Tuesdays or Thursdays for all exchanges, which could affect market trading strategies.

Additionally, Identixweb IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of its subscription, while ATC Energies IPO (SME) and Shri Ahimsa IPO (SME) will see their allotment.

Commodity check Gold hit a record high on Thursday, rising 1.1 per cent to $3,052.24 an ounce, as global trade tensions and falling equity markets followed President Trump’s auto tariff announcement. US gold futures also surged 1.5 per cent, reaching an all-time high of $3,066.60.

Oil prices edged up, with Brent crude rising 24 cents to $74.03 per barrel and US WTI increasing 27 cents to $69.92, as traders assessed tightening crude supplies and the impact of potential US tariffs.