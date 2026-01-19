CG Power shares soar 8% on ₹900-crore data centre order; details here

Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. rose over 8 per cent on Monday on securing a ₹900 crore order from a US-based firm for supplying power transformers for a data centre project.

Shares of the company snapped a nine-day losing streak and currently trade at 12 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 7.5 per cent this year, compared to a 2.2 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. CG Power has a total market capitalisation of ₹94,610.17 crore.

CG Power lands ₹900 crore order win

CG Power and Industrial Solutions secured an order worth about ₹900 crore ($99.2 million) from Tallgrass Integrated Logistics Solutions LLC, USA, for a large-scale data centre project in the United States.

The order marks CG Power’s entry into the global data centre segment, one of the fastest-growing infrastructure areas, and is the largest single order won by the company to date, it said in an exchange filing. It is a direct export order for the supply of power transformers, the statement added

Under the contract, CG Power will supply transformers specifically engineered to meet the high reliability, efficiency and uptime requirements of hyperscale data centres. The order is scheduled to be executed over a period of 12 to 20 months.