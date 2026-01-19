Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates: GMP trends hint at favourable listing on BSE, NSE today

Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates: Shares of Coal India's subsidiary, Shares of Coal India's subsidiary, Bharat Coking Coal , are set to debut on the Dalal Street today, January 19, 2026, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO), which raised ₹1,071.11 crore from the markets. Early grey market trends indicate a favourable start for the company’s shares.

The public offering, which was an offer for sale (OFS) of 465.7 million equity shares, saw an overwhelming response from investors, with the issue oversubscribed by 146.87 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the demand, subscribing to 310.81 times their allocated share of the offering. The non-institutional investors (NII) and retail segments also saw substantial interest, with oversubscription rates of 258.16 times and 49.33 times, respectively, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The basis of allotment was finalised on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, and investors are now awaiting the stock's debut. As of now, the company’s unlisted shares are trading around ₹36.5 each in the grey market, reflecting a premium of ₹13.5, or 58.7 per cent, over the issue price of ₹23, as per sources tracking unofficial market activity.

If the current sentiment in the grey market holds, Bharat Coking Coal’s shares are expected to list at ₹36.5, which would represent a potential gain of 58.7 per cent for IPO investors. However, market experts have cautioned that grey market trends operate outside the scope of regulatory oversight, and the Grey Market Premium (GMP) should not be seen as a definitive indicator of the stock's actual listing performance.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO details

Bharat Coking Coal IPO was structured as an offer for sale (OFS) of 465.7 million shares, raising ₹1,071.11 crore. The offering was available at a price band of ₹21 to ₹23 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares. The public offering was open for subscription from January 9 to January 13, 2026.

Kfin Technologies served as the registrar for the issue, while IDBI Capital Markets and Securities, along with ICICI Securities, acted as the book-running lead managers.

Bharat Coking Coal will not receive any proceeds from the funds raised through the offering, as the entire sale involves the promoter, Coal India, divesting its stake in the company. "Our Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer (the Offer Proceeds) and all the Offer Proceeds will be received by the Promoter Selling Shareholder after deduction of Offer related expenses and relevant taxes thereon, to be borne by the Promoter Selling Shareholder," said the company in its red herring prospectus (RHP).