Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty slumps on tariff woes; Bharat Coking to debut; Wipro, TechM in focus
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, January 19, 2026: Indian equities are headed for a lower start to the week on Monday as investors' sentiment worsened after US President Donald Trump's latest tax levy on European countries over Greenland.
Trump levied a 10 per cent tariff on eight European countries, effective February 1, rising to 25 per cent in June, as they opposed his plans to acquire Greenland.
Stock markets in Asia fell for the first time in six sessions, led by a decline in Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng. Meanwhile, safe-haven assets, including gold and silver, rose to another record on Monday as tensions escalated on the tariffs front.
While the US stocks closed lower last week, the equity futures fell on Monday with the Nasdaq 100 down as much as 1 per cent, accordong to Bloomberg.
Back home, the early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, GIFT Nifty, was down 0.66 per cent, as of 7:15 AM. On Dalal Street, action will continue on the earnings front, with stocks such as Wipro and Tech Mahindra in focus as they announced their results.
Nifty levels to watch
Nifty is expected to open neutral to slightly positive, continuing to oscillate within the 25,600-25,900 consolidation band, according to Ponmudi R, chief executive officer at Enrich Money. Immediate support is placed at 25,600, aligned with the 100-DMA; holding this zone keeps the near-term structure intact, while a breakdown could invite a pullback toward 25,500.
On the upside, the 25,900-26,000 zone remains a strong supply area, with heavy Call OI at 26,000 acting as a key barrier; a decisive breakout could open targets toward 26,100-26,200, he said.
Primary market action
The listing of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. shares on the NSE and BSE will be in focus on Monday after the issue was subscribed over 143 times. On the SME front, Armour Security IPO will see its last day of bidding, while the Aritas Vinyl IPO will enter its second day. Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre will enter its second day today in the SME segment.
8:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jio listing, retail growth key near-term triggers for RIL
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The December quarter (Q3FY26) operating performance of the country’s largest company by market capitalisation (mcap), Reliance Industries (RIL), was broadly in line with Street expectations.
The drag on consolidated performance of the company by the retail segment in Q3 was offset to an extent by the strong show in oil-to-chemicals (O2C) and telecom. READ RIL Q3 REVIEW
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: What stock markets expect from FY27 Union Budget
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are discounting "no major reforms" in the Union Budget 2026, which is set to be presented on Sunday, February 1, 2026. Analysts see focus on fiscal discipline, capex push, defence, and infrastructure amid limited reform surprises. READ SPECIAL REPORT
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: New Labour Codes push up operating costs for private banks, insurers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The New Labour Codes, notified by the central government in November 2025, have pushed up employee costs for private sector banks and insurance companies, with these firms reporting higher operating expenses in the October-December quarter (Q3FY26) due to the statutory impact of the new labour codes. READ MORE
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Smallcap mutual funds looking to distance from stocks beyond top 1,000
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Smallcap mutual funds (MFs) in India continue to maintain limited exposure to microcap stocks, with allocations beyond the 1,000th rank by market capitalisation (mcap) capped at around 2 per cent, according to a study by domestic brokerage Ventura. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks in news story
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Wipro, Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra and Punjab & Sind Bank will be in focus among other stocks today, after they announced their third quarter results. READ MORE
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets slump
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets traded lower as investors assessed rising geopolitical tensions following threats from the US President Donald Trump administration over Greenland. Over the weekend, Trump and European leaders engaged in sharp exchanges over the Arctic territory, with Trump threatening tariffs on eight European countries and demanding control of Greenland, which remains part of Denmark.
Mainland China’s CSI 300 gained 0.3 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.72 per cent. However, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.92 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.53 per cent.
On Friday, Wall Street ended lower after Trump said he preferred that National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett remain in his current role, suggesting he may not be the next Fed chair. At the close, the Dow Jones was down 0.17 per cent, the S&P 500 slipped 0.06 per cent, and the Nasdaq fell 0.06 per cent.
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 7:52 AM IST