GIFT City FMEs face IFSCA scrutiny over failure to meet substance norms

Several fund management entities (FMEs) operating out of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) have come under regulatory scrutiny for failing to meet the so-called 'substance' requirements.

According to sources, the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has issued advisories and warnings to FMEs that the unified regulator suspects could be operating from the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) solely for the purpose of lowering their tax burden.

The IFSCA has issued advisories to eight entities, while two have been given warnings for flouting the criteria laid down around having a minimum number of officials on the ground and meeting other thresholds.

Substance requirements refer to minimum criteria that need to be adhered to in order to avail the benefits of a financial hub. Most global financial hubs have unique sets of requirements. Experts say that substance requirements for setting up operations at GIFT City are more cost-effective than in other centres such as Mauritius and Singapore.

“International financial centres are established to provide special economic benefits for financial sector activities, and substance requirements are imposed to ensure there is no misuse of such economic benefits, including taxation benefits. While GIFT IFSC has imposed substance requirements in alignment with global standards, practically it has been difficult for funds to comply due to lack of clear metrics and established practices,” said Nandini Pathak, partner, Bombay Law Chambers.

As of September, there were 128 FMEs registered in GIFT City.

Even though the IFSCA has initiated action against some funds, it has also eased some of the stringent requirements around registrations following industry feedback. This has been done by revising the IFSCA (Fund Management) Regulations, 2022.

The GIFT City regulator has removed the requirement to seek prior approval for the appointment of key managerial persons. Now, entities will only be required to intimate the same to the IFSCA.

Additionally, the educational qualifications and professional experience of key officials have also been streamlined; however, employees will be required to undergo certifications from institutions specified by the IFSCA.

At its board meeting earlier this month, the IFSCA also decided to reduce the minimum corpus for non-retail schemes from $5 million to $3 million.

“The validity of a scheme’s private placement memorandum (PPM) is increased to 12 months from the IFSCA’s communication regarding taking it on record. Further, for open-ended schemes, it was decided that investment activities may commence upon achieving a corpus of $1 million, and the minimum corpus of $3 million shall be achieved within a 12-month period,” the IFSCA said in a recent release.

Regulations for retail schemes have also been relaxed, including those on sectoral caps, minimum experience, minimum corpus, and valuations.

The minimum investment in portfolio management services has been halved to $75,000 from $150,000.

Several other exemptions have been granted to fund-of-funds for smoother operations, such as the requirement to appoint a custodian.

“For securities issued in foreign jurisdictions, a regulated custodian may be appointed in that jurisdiction if local laws mandate the appointment of a custodian there. However, the FME will be required to make necessary arrangements to provide such information to the authority whenever directed to do so,” the IFSCA added.