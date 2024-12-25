Metropolitan Stock Exchange to raise Rs 120 cr in fresh attempt at revival

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSE) plans to raise Rs 120 crore from investors in an attempt to remain afloat. In a disclosure made on its website, the beleaguered exchange’s board has approved the issuance of 1.19 billion equity shares having a face value of Rs 1 at a premium of Rs 1 through private placements.

The proposed allottees are Billionbrains Garage Ventures (parent company of the largest broker by active clients, Groww), Rainmatter Investments (investment arm of the founders of India’s most profitable brokerage, Zerodha), BSE-listed Share India Securities, and Securocorp Securities India. The allotment is subject to the approval of existing shareholders at the ensuing extraordinary general meeting.

In a stock exchange filing, Share India Securities said it has taken a “strategic decision” to invest Rs 59.5 crore in MSE for a 4.958 per cent stake. This pegs MSE’s valuation at Rs 1,200 crore.

MSE—recognised as a stock exchange under Section 4 of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act—is a full-service national-level stock exchange with a licence to operate in equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, debt, and the SME platform.

The company—formerly known as MCX-SX—was set up in 2008 by Jignesh Shah-led entities. However, following the NSEL scam, the ownership of the bourse changed. As a revival plan, it attracted investments from banks such as State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank. Financial institutions such as Edelweiss Commodities, IL&FS Financial Services, and individual investors like the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Radhakishan Damani also invested in MSE.

However, as the exchange failed to generate volumes, its net worth started to erode.

As per a July 2023 Sebi order, MSE’s chairman, in a letter dated January 25, 2022, had written to Sebi that the net worth of the exchange has “been continuously eroding and if the exchange’s net worth falls below Rs 100 crore, it needs to be closed down.”

Industry players said MSE’s revival plan is buoyed by BSE’s recent success.

“The exchange business was thought to be winner-takes-all; however, BSE has managed to challenge NSE's derivatives dominance. Also, the regulator is pushing for more competition in the exchange space to mitigate risks like cyberattacks. MSE is among the select few to have a stock exchange licence. As a result, despite past revival attempts failing, it continues to attract new investments,” said a former exchange official.