Stock markets closed: BSE, NSE shut trading across segments for Christmas

Indian equity benchmarks, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will remain closed on Wednesday (December 25) in observance of Christmas, as per the BSE website. This marks the final scheduled trading holiday for the year, excluding weekends. The closure applies to equity, equity derivatives, Security Lending and Borrowing (SLB), and currency derivatives segments, the website added. Commodity markets will also remain shut during both morning and evening sessions.

Regular trading will resume on Thursday (December 26). Looking ahead to 2025, the bourses are set to observe 14 trading holidays in the calendar year.

Market performance on Christmas Eve

Earlier on Tuesday (December 24), Indian equity markets closed marginally lower, weighed down by losses in metals, IT, PSU banks, and financial stocks. The BSE Sensex dropped by 67 points (0.09 per cent) to settle at 78,473, while the NSE Nifty slipped 26 points (0.11 per cent) to end at 23,728.

Broader market indices showed mixed trends, with the Nifty Midcap 100 declining by 0.06 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.24 per cent. The India VIX, a measure of market volatility, fell by 2.53 per cent to 13.18.

Out of the 18 sectoral indices tracked by the NSE, 10 ended in the red. Nifty Metal, Nifty IT, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Financial Services were the notable laggards, declining by 0.83 per cent, 0.36 per cent, 0.56 per cent, and 0.20 per cent, respectively. Conversely, Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG posted gains.

Among individual stocks, prominent decliners included Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, Titan, and Bajaj Finance, with losses of up to 1.62 per cent. Additionally, stocks like Intellect Design Arena Ltd, KIOCL, KEC International, Go Digit General Insurance, and Torrent Pharma fell by as much as 4.91 per cent.

On the other hand, significant gainers included Finolex Cables, Gillette, Emami, RBL Bank, Amber Enterprises, Solar Industries, Biocon, MRPL, Kfin Tech, and Tata Investment, with gains reaching up to 9.88 per cent.

Overall, out of 4,092 stocks traded on the BSE, 2,060 closed with losses, while 1,936 ended higher, and 96 remained unchanged. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated further, ending 9 paise lower at a record low of 85.20 per US dollar compared to the previous close of 85.11.