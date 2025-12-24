Home / Markets / News / Cholamandalam Inv refutes Cobrapost claims; Analysts retain 'Buy' call

Cholamandalam Inv refutes Cobrapost claims; Analysts retain 'Buy' call

The Cobrapost report had alleged large-scale related-party transactions, cash-handling irregularities, governance lapses, and regulatory non-compliance at CIFC

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company share price
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 10:29 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Analysts at Jefferies, and Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) have retained their 'Buy' rating on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (CIFC) after the company’s management rebutted allegations made by investigative agency Cobrapost.
 
The Cobrapost report had alleged large-scale related-party transactions, cash-handling irregularities, governance lapses, and regulatory non-compliance at CIFC.
 
In response, CIFC’s management promptly refuted the claims, describing them as “malicious, distorted, and motivated,” and asserting they lacked any factual or regulatory basis.
 
“CIFC remains a robust franchise, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent in assets under management (AUM) and 25 per cent in profit after tax (PAT) over FY25-28, alongside projected RoA/RoE of 2.7 per cent/20 per cent in FY28,” said MOFSL in its report.
 
The brokerage has set a target price of ₹2,000 for the stock, based on 4x December 2027 estimated BVPS. Meanwhile, CIFC shares were trading at ₹1,695 apiece at 09:40 AM on Wednesday, up nearly 1 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,678.50 on the NSE.  ALSO READ | Coal India rallies 7% in 2 days, stock nears 52-week high; here's why

Cobrapost allegations

On December 22, Cobrapost released an investigative report alleging large-scale related-party transactions, cash-handling irregularities, governance lapses, and regulatory non-compliance at CIFC, according to MOFSL.
 
The brokerage highlighted that the report’s key allegations include aggregation of transactions over multiple years and claims of fund diversion through group entities such as Murugappa Management Services (MMS), Chola Business Services Ltd. (CBSL), and Chola MS General Insurance (CMGICL). The report claims transactions exceeding ₹10,000 crore involving CIFC, group entities, family members, and senior management were inadequately disclosed as related-party transactions (RPTs).  ALSO READ | Anand Rathi starts coverage on Jubilant Ingrevia with 'Buy'; check target

Management refutes allegations

CIFC’s management, MOFSL said, convened an investor call to address the allegations, reiterating that the claims are baseless, selective, and stem from misinterpretation of disclosures and the applicable regulatory framework.
 
The company added that there is no change in business strategy, operating performance, or guidance, and reaffirmed confidence in delivering on stated growth, profitability, and asset-quality objectives.
 
MOFSL further noted that CIFC’s capital position and balance sheet remain strong, with net worth expected to increase by around ₹2,500 crore from FY25 levels. This includes ₹300 crore already infused through CCD conversion and a further ₹1,700 crore of CCD conversions expected over the next three quarters, which will further strengthen capital adequacy.
 
“While the call was convened to address queries related to the allegations, management also highlighted that the current quarter has been strong in terms of disbursements across both vehicle finance and home loans. The company expects 3QFY26 to mark a turnaround, with 2HFY26 likely to be seasonally strong,” said MOFSL.
 
CIFC also said that it will engage with regulators to assess any financial or market-manipulation motives and will consult legal advisors regarding potential action against Cobrapost and related reporting, while expressing confidence that regulatory scrutiny will validate its position, according to MOFSL. 

Jeffries retains 'Buy' on Cholamandalam Investment

Meanwhile, global brokerage firm Jefferies has also maintained its 'Buy' call on the scrip with a target price of Rs 1,980, as per  reports.  Jefferies called the allegations unsubstantiated while highlighting that the company has denied them, adding that cash MEI collections are common among cash-earning borrowers, while related-party transactions are routine and fully disclosed. The other issues flagged align with industry practices.  Jefferies further pointed out that the company’s management has guided for a strong third-quarter (Q3) performance. 
 
(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the brokerage in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts; Nifty above 26,200; Hindustan Copper rises 5%, Vikran Eng 10%

Anand Rathi starts coverage on Jubilant Ingrevia with 'Buy'; check target

BofA warns India's state debt surge could pressure bonds, keep rates high

Motilal Oswal sees FY26 earnings pick-up; financials, autos lead equities

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 24: Adani Ports, Biocon, Belrise Ind, Coal India

Topics :Cholamandalam Investment and Finance CompanyBuzzing stocksshare marketShare priceThe Smart InvestorCholamandalam Investment

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story