Stocks to Watch today, Dec 24: Adani Ports, Biocon, Belrise Ind, Coal India

Stocks to watch today, Wednesday, December 24, 2025: The GIFT Nifty was indicating that the NSE Nifty 50 index will start the Wednesday's session with marginal gains. The future contract was trading 42 points or 0.16 per cent down at 26,230.50 as of 7:40 AM.

Share indices in Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s KOSPI were trading 0.24 per cent and 0.26 per cent higher respectively, as of 7:43 a.m. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index fell 0.08 per cent.

Gold prices extended a record rally to the third session on Wednesday. The Bloomberg Spot Gold rose 0.92 per cent to $4,525.77.

Physicswallah: The company’s subsidiary Penpencil Edu Services Private Limited executed a sale deed for acquiring a land measuring to 1.7 acres situated at Village, Tupudana in Ranchi district. GAIL (India): The Maharatna Public-Sector Undertaking company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State of Chhattisgarh to develop a greenfield gas-based fertilizer project. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The company acquires Abbot Point Port Holdings Pte. Ltd. from Carmichael Rail and Port Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd. after the board approved to allot 143.8 million shares on preferential basis for consideration other than cash. GPT Infraprojects: The company received an order worth ₹199 crore from the North Eastern Railways.