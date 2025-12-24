Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today, Dec 24: Adani Ports, Biocon, Belrise Ind, Coal India

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 24: Adani Ports, Biocon, Belrise Ind, Coal India

Stocks to watch today, Dec 24: In Wednesday's session, traders will monitor Belrise Industries, Adani Ports, Biocon, and Ajanta Pharms shares.

Stocks to Watch today on December 24
Stocks to watch on December 24: Belrise Industries, GAIL(India), and Vikran Engineering shares are in focus
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 8:31 AM IST
Stocks to watch today, Wednesday, December 24, 2025: The GIFT Nifty was indicating that the NSE Nifty 50 index will start the Wednesday's session with marginal gains. The future contract was trading 42 points or 0.16 per cent down at 26,230.50 as of 7:40 AM. 
 
Share indices in Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s KOSPI were trading 0.24 per cent and 0.26 per cent higher respectively, as of 7:43 a.m. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index fell 0.08 per cent.
 
Gold prices extended a record rally to the third session on Wednesday. The Bloomberg Spot Gold rose 0.92 per cent to $4,525.77.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE 

In this backdrop, here is a list of stocks to watch today:

Ajanta Pharma and Biocon: Ajanta Pharma has signed an in-licensing agreement with Biocon for marketing Semaglutide in 26 countries. 
 
Belrise Industries: It has entered into exclusive teaming and strategic agreement with Plasan SASA, Israel for technical and business cooperation.
 
Vikran Engineering: The company bagged an order worth ₹2,035 crore engineering, procurement, and construction order for 600 megawatt solar power projects in multiple locations in Maharashtra from Onix Renewables Limited
 
Coal India: The board of directors gave an in-principle approval for listing of subsidiaries MCL and South Eastern Coalfields Limited in the upcoming financial year. 
 
Ola Electric Mobility: The company has expanded hyper services by launching hyper service centres with guarantee of same-day delivery. In a separate filing, the company said its subsidiary Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited’sboard approved to raise ₹100 crore through issuance of preference shares to Ola Cell Technologies. 
 
Physicswallah: The company’s subsidiary Penpencil Edu Services Private Limited executed a sale deed for acquiring a land measuring to 1.7 acres  situated at
Village, Tupudana in Ranchi district.
 
GAIL (India): The Maharatna Public-Sector Undertaking company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State of Chhattisgarh to develop a greenfield gas-based fertilizer project.
 
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The company acquires Abbot Point Port Holdings Pte. Ltd. from Carmichael Rail and Port Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd. after the board approved to allot 143.8 million shares on preferential basis for consideration other than cash.
 
GPT Infraprojects: The company received an order worth ₹199 crore from the North Eastern Railways. 
 
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company appointed Saleem Ahmad as chairman and  managing director with effect from December 23. 
 

Topics :Sensexstocks to watchMarketsAdani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZGail (India)Nifty 50

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

Explore News

