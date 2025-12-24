Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start; Asian markets trade higher

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, December 24, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to witness a positive start on Wednesday amid favourable global cues.

At 06:50 AM, the GIFT Nifty index futures were trading at 26,239 levels, up by 36 points from previous close.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed on Wednesday, with several indexes set to close early in the lieu of the Christmas Eve holiday. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.36 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI index was up 0.42 per cent. Australia's S&P ASX 200 was down 0.58 per cent.

US equity markets settled higher for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 setting a fresh closing record, after delayed third-quarter GDP number came in better-than-expected. The US economy grew at a 4.3 per cent annual rate during the third quarter. Overnight, the S&P 500 index rose 0.46 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.57 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.16 per cent.

Key events

On Tuesday, US API Crude Oil Stock Change and Intial Jobless claims data will be released. Investors are also awaiting Bank of Japan Monetary Policy minutes.

IPO corner

In the mainboard IPO segment , Gujarat Kidney IPO will enter its last day of subscription.

In the SME space, MARC Technocrats and Global Ocean Logistics India will make their debut on the SME platforms. IPOs of EPW India, Dachepalli Publishers, Shyam Dhani Industries, and Sundrex Oil Co will close for bidding. Additionally, Apollo Techno Industries IPO, Bai Kakaji Polymers IPO, Admach Systems IPO, Nanta Tech IPO, and Dhara Rail Projects will enter their second day.