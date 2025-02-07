Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Cipla stock shows strength on charts, adopt Bull Spread: Nandish Shah

Cipla stock shows strength on charts, adopt Bull Spread: Nandish Shah

Cipla share price: The short-term trend turned positive as Cipla stock price closed above its 5 and 11 day EMA

Cipla
Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 7:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BULL SPREAD Strategy on CIPLA

Buy CIPLA (27-FEB Expiry) 1500 CALL at Rs 20 & simultaneously sell 1560 CALL at Rs 6.5

Lot Size: 325

Cost of strategy: Rs 13.5 (Rs 4,388 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 15112 if CIPLA closes at or above Rs 1,560 on 06 Feb expiry

Breakeven Point: Rs 1,413.5

Risk Reward Ratio: 1: 3.44

Approx margin required: Rs 17,000

 
Rationale:
 
>> Long build up is seen in CIPLA Futures, where we have seen 4 per cent rise in the open interest on the day when Cipla share price rose by 2 per cent on Thursday. 
>> The short-term trend turned positive as Cipla stock price closed above its 5 and 11 day EMA. 
>> Pharma stocks are looking strong on the short term charts. 
>> Momentum Oscillators like RSI and MFI are in rising mode and placed above 50 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
   
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
 
===============  Disclaimer: Nandish Shah, Senior Technical/Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Markets Today: RBI MPC outcome; FIIs; M&M, ITC Q3; Chamunda IPO allotment

Premium

State-owned entities line up to tap bond market after rate decision

Foreign sales in financials drive second-highest monthly outflows in Jan

Sebi bars Brightcom Group chairman, whole-time director for 5 years

Premium

Correction in stock prices of AMCs turns risk-reward more favourable

Topics :Stock callsCiplaMarketsMarket newsstock market trading

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story