Coal India shares defy weak market trend, gain over 3%; here's why

Coal India Share Price Today: Shares of the state-owned coal mining and refining company Coal India were buzzing in trade during the early hours, in an otherwise weak market on Friday, February 28, 2025. Coal India's share price advanced 3.27 per cent to a day's high of Rs 375.75 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the early trade on Friday.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Crash: Top reasons why Sensex tanked 1,000pts, Nifty 300pts The upward move in the company's share price came on the back of the news that Coal India's subsidiary, Northern Coalfields (NCL), will impose a 'Singrauli Punarasthapan (Rejuvenation) Charge' of Rs 300 per tonne on coal dispatches across all its mines starting May 1, 2025. The levy will be applied uniformly on top of the notified price of coal.

This additional charge, according to the regulatory filing made by Coal India, is expected to generate around Rs 3,877.50 crore.

Coal India (CIL), the state-owned coal mining corporation, was established in November 1975. With a modest production of 79 Million Tonnes (MTs) in the year of its inception, the company is the single largest coal producer in the world and one of the largest corporate employers. Coal India operates through its subsidiaries in 84 mining areas spread across eight states in India. Coal India holds the Maharatna status conferred by the Government of India.

As of February 28, Coal India has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,31,071.50 crore on the NSE.

Coal India shares reached their 52-week high of Rs 543.55 per share on the NSE on August 26, 2024, while they fell to their 52-week low of Rs 349.25 per share on February 17, 2025.

Maharatna company shares have dropped around 4 per cent year-to-date. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 has dropped around 6 per cent during the same period.

At around 9:57 AM on Friday, Coal India shares were trading at Rs 374.95 apiece, up 3.05 per cent from the previous close of Rs 363.85 on the NSE.

Meanwhile, the benchmark equity indices were trading in negative territory on Friday. The BSE Sensex was down by 993 points at 73,618 levels, while the Nifty 50 traded 1.37 per cent lower at 22,237 levels.