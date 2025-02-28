Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Coal India shares defy weak market trend, gain over 3%; here's why

Coal India shares defy weak market trend, gain over 3%; here's why

Coal India shares reached their 52-week high of Rs 543.55 per share on the NSE on August 26, 2024, while they fell to their 52-week low of Rs 349.25 per share on February 17, 2025

Coal India
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 10:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Coal India Share Price Today: Shares of the state-owned coal mining and refining company Coal India were buzzing in trade during the early hours, in an otherwise weak market on Friday, February 28, 2025. Coal India's share price advanced 3.27 per cent to a day's high of Rs 375.75 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the early trade on Friday.
 
The upward move in the company's share price came on the back of the news that Coal India's subsidiary, Northern Coalfields (NCL), will impose a 'Singrauli Punarasthapan (Rejuvenation) Charge' of Rs 300 per tonne on coal dispatches across all its mines starting May 1, 2025. The levy will be applied uniformly on top of the notified price of coal.  ALSO READ: Stock Market Crash: Top reasons why Sensex tanked 1,000pts, Nifty 300pts
 
This additional charge, according to the regulatory filing made by Coal India, is expected to generate around Rs 3,877.50 crore.
 
Coal India (CIL), the state-owned coal mining corporation, was established in November 1975. With a modest production of 79 Million Tonnes (MTs) in the year of its inception, the company is the single largest coal producer in the world and one of the largest corporate employers. Coal India operates through its subsidiaries in 84 mining areas spread across eight states in India. Coal India holds the Maharatna status conferred by the Government of India.
 
As of February 28, Coal India has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,31,071.50 crore on the NSE.
 
Coal India shares reached their 52-week high of Rs 543.55 per share on the NSE on August 26, 2024, while they fell to their 52-week low of Rs 349.25 per share on February 17, 2025.

Also Read

Coal India targets 4-5% production growth in FY25 despite challenges

Assam coal mine rescue: Coal India brings in 500 GPM pump to dewater mine

Coal India's CSR spend exceeds Rs 5,570 crore over the past decade

Coal scam: Special CBI court acquits former coal secretary, 5 others

Dividend, stock-split: Coal India, & 5 others to turn ex-date tomorrow

 
Maharatna company shares have dropped around 4 per cent year-to-date. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 has dropped around 6 per cent during the same period.
 
At around 9:57 AM on Friday, Coal India shares were trading at Rs 374.95 apiece, up 3.05 per cent from the previous close of Rs 363.85 on the NSE.
 
Meanwhile, the benchmark equity indices were trading in negative territory on Friday. The BSE Sensex was down by 993 points at 73,618 levels, while the Nifty 50 traded 1.37 per cent lower at 22,237 levels.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Granules down 7% after USFDA issues warning letter or Gagillapur facility

Madhabi Puri Buch to hang up her boots as Sebi chief after 3-year tenure

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex falls 1000 pts; Nifty at 22,240; SMIDs drag 2%; Auto, IT down 2-3%

Stock Market Crash: Top reasons why Sensex tanked 1,000pts, Nifty 300pts

Investors want new Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey to keep things simple

Topics :Coal India LtdBuzzing stocksShare priceMarkets Sensex NiftyStock ideasCoal India projectsNifty50

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story