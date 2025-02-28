Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty eye gap-down open; GIFT Nifty, Nikkei drop on tariff news

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Stock Market Today, Feb 28, 2025: Global stock markets were witnessing bloodbath on Friday, February 28, 2025, on news that US President Donald Trump has confirmed that tariffs against Canada and Mexico will come into effect next week.

India stock markets, too, were expected to see a gap-down open today with the GIFT Nifty index trading 150 points lower at 22,533 level at 6:45 AM.

Donald Trump said the proposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada will go into effect March 4 and that China will be charged an additional 10 per cent tariff on the same date. Besides, Trump also threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on imports from the European Union "very soon". Late on Thursday, US Presidentsaid the proposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada will go into effect March 4 and that China will be charged an additional 10 per cent tariff on the same date. Besides, Trump also threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on imports from the European Union "very soon".

Effectively, Japan's Nikkei plummeted 2.7 per cent Friday morning, South Korea's Kospi tumbled 2.2 per cent, and Australia's ASX200 fell 0.7 per cent.

Overnight, in the US, Wall Street indices ended lower with the S&P 500 closing down 1.59 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite pulling back 2.78 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 0.45 per cent.

Weakness in Nasdaq was also on account of Nvidia shares plunging over 8 per cent overnight.

Stock Market Today Prediction, Feb 28:

Sensex and Nifty indices, today, are expected to open lower. They will track global stock markets, India Q3 GDP data, and Japan's inflation data today.

That apart, stock-specific action, FII flows, and rupee movement against the US dollar will drive the stock markets today.

BS Manthan: Day 2

After a scintillating Day 1 of BS Manthan, where some of the most influential voices in government, policy, and industry, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Uday Kotak, Chris Wood, PK Mishra, Amitabh Kant, and Bhupender Yadav, discussed India's economic growth, Day 2 of the annual leadership summit will see more voices on policy making amid the new world order.