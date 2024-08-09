Cochin Shipyard rallies 8% on strong Q1 results; stock up 87% in 3 months

The uptick in the share price came after the company announced a strong set of June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25) results.
The company’s profit zoomed 76.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 174.2 crore in the June quarter of FY25, from Rs 98.7 crore in the June quarter of FY24.
The revenue from operations or topline rose 62.1 per cent annually to Rs 771.5 crore in Q1FY25, from Rs 475.9 crore in Q1FY24.
At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) zoomed 125.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 177.4 crore in the June quarter of FY25, from Rs 475.9 crore in the June quarter of FY24.