Coforge, Wipro, TCS, LTTS rally 11% in one month; Nifty IT hits record

Shares of IT companies have zoomed up to 11 per cent in the last one month as the outlook for IT firms turned hotter owing to a confluence of factors that included President Elect Donald Trump’s return into the White House.

The Nifty IT index hit an all time high on Tuesday, reaching 44,244.60 level, up 1.43 per cent intraday. Meanwhile in the last 30 days, the index has surged 5.24 per cent compared to 0.67 per cent rise in the benchmark Nifty50 index.

Individually, Coforge rallied 11.2 per cent, Wipro jumped 7.1 per cent, TCS climbed 6.3 per cent and LTTS surged 5.5 per cent. Others including Infosys, Persistent Systems, LTIMindtree and HCL Technologies gained in the range of 1-4 per cent each in the last four weeks.

According to experts the IT sector which was underperforming until October is now having its day in the sun as it proved a wise choice for investors in otherwise a weak market. That said, US's tech heavy Nasdaq index has also been performing well, reaching all-time highs and Indian IT companies have started to catch up, though with a lag, said analysts.

"IT had underperformed for a while, especially due to concerns over large deals not materialising. It continued to underperform until the results came in at the end of October, after which it recovered the losses. IT seems to be defensive at the moment, especially as there are growth concerns in other sectors in India,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

Further analysts believe that with Trump back in power, the BFSI sector in the US tends to benefit, and this could lead to good deal flows to Indian IT companies from US firms.

They say that Trump’s expansionary fiscal policy – cutting corporate tax rate to 15 per cent from 21 per cent for domestic production – could be positive for IT Services demand as it eases budgetary pressures.

Moreover, some domestic analysts have turned overweight on the IT sector as the segmental growth in the financial services and healthcare showed signs of recovery at the end of the Q2 earnings season. They also believe that attrition concerns in the IT industry have subsided significantly with companies no longer struggling to find talent at reasonable costs, unlike a year or a year and a half ago.

“We turned overweight on the IT sector from a neutral rating in September. The key reasons for this were the encouraging decision-making cycle, particularly in financial services and healthcare, both of which are showing signs of recovery. We expect that by February, the sales cycle could recover, and this could result in an uptick in contract wins as the decision-making process accelerates” said Abhishek Shindadkar

However, Shindadkar added that going forward margin performance of IT firms will remain under pressure, but he does not foresee any earnings downgrades from hereon.