Container Corporation of India (Concor) share price rose up to 1.90 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 691.65 per share on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

The rise in the Concor share price came after the company announced that it has awarded an order for manufacture and supply of 30 BLSS (spine car) rakes on turn key basis to Braithwaite & Co. Ltd, a Govt. of India undertaking under the Ministry of Railways.

The order ex-works excluding freight charges (including GST) is worth Rs 689.76 crore and the supplies are to be completed by August 11, 2026.

In an exchange filing, Concor said, “It is hereby informed that the Company has awarded an order for Manufacture & Supply of 30 no's BLSS (spine car) rakes on turn key basis to M/ s Braithwaite & Co. Ltd, A Govt. of India Undertaking under Ministry of Railways. The value of the order ex-works excluding freight charges (including GST) is Rs.689.76 crore and the supplies are to be completed by 11.08.2026.”

Concor Q3 results

Concor’s consolidated profit rose 4.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 340.5 crore in Q3FY2, from Rs 325.8 crore a year ago (Q3FY24).

The consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,304 crore, as against Rs 2,302.1 crore in Q3FY24.

Also Read

The board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each, amounting to Rs 258.95 crore. READ MORE

About Concor

Concor, established in 1988 and beginning operations in 1989, is the largest intermodal logistics company in India. As a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Concor specialises in the handling and transportation of containers, both by road and rail, and plays a key role in managing ports across the country.

The company offers a wide range of services, including warehousing, with its operations involving dry ports, container freight stations (CFSs), and private freight terminals. Concor also supports cold-chain logistics, air cargo, and multimodal transportation, with a focus on door-to-door services for its clients.

Operating through two key segments—EXIM (export-import) and Domestic—Concor has built an extensive network of inland container depots (ICDs) and CFSs.

The company’s operations are further enhanced by digital solutions, such as its web-based E-Filing software for EXIM locations and an integrated track and trace system on its website, offering real-time visibility of its services.