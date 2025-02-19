Share Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals muted start for Sensex, Nifty; Trump announces more tariffs

Share Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, February 19, 2025: Global market moves, and trading activities of foreign and domestic institutional investors (FIIs & DIIs), along with US President Donald Trump's announcement on Tuesday to impose fresh tariffs on auto, pharma, and chip imports to the US will likely drive market direction today.

Breaking their streak of continuous selling of Indian equities, foreign institutional investors net bought shares worth Rs 4,786.56 crore during the previous trading session, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought equities worth Rs 3,072.19 crore on Tuesday.

Further, on Wall Street overnight, the S&P 500 closed at a record high, and its two peers Dow Jones and Nasdaq also climbed higher, while markets in the Asia Pacific region were mixed, with Hong Kong, Japan and Australia declining and South Korea and Mainland China trading higher.

In that backdrop, at 7:25 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,953, around 20 points behind Nifty futures last close.

In other news, the cumulative weighting of Indian companies in the flagship READ MORE In other news, the cumulative weighting of Indian companies in the flagship MSCI EM index stood at 18.41 per cent in January, down from 20.8 per cent in September last year.

That apart, a revival in rural demand, an increase in central government capital expenditure (capex), and a pickup in industrial production likely led to a rebound in India’s economic growth to around 6.4 per cent in the December quarter of FY25, according to a poll of 12 professional forecasters. READ MORE That apart, a revival in rural demand, an increase in central government capital expenditure (capex), and a pickup in industrial production likely led to a rebound in India’s economic growth to around 6.4 per cent in the December quarter of FY25, according to a poll of 12 professional forecasters.

Further, the widening merchandise trade deficit at $23 billion in January from $16.5 billion a year ago has raised concerns of dumping by trade partners. According to a report released by Axis Capital on Tuesday, the January trade data indicates the possibility of dumping of goods into India. READ MORE Further, the widening merchandise trade deficit at $23 billion in January from $16.5 billion a year ago has raised concerns of dumping by trade partners. According to a report released by Axis Capital on Tuesday, the January trade data indicates the possibility of dumping of goods into India.

That apart, S&P Global ratings on Tuesday said that India has had a strong record of meeting revenue and fiscal deficit targets at the central level and that the rating agency’s expectations for fiscal trajectory in India are in line with projections made in the Union Budget for financial year 2026 (FY26). READ MORE That apart, S&P Global ratings on Tuesday said that India has had a strong record of meeting revenue and fiscal deficit targets at the central level and that the rating agency’s expectations for fiscal trajectory in India are in line with projections made in the Union Budget for financial year 2026 (FY26).

In the SME section, shares of Voler Car IPO, PS Raj Steels IPO, and Maxvolt Energy Industries IPO, will list on the bourses, and the basis of allotment for shares of Tejas Cargo India IPO and Royalarc Electrodes IPO will get finalised today.