Confidence, delivered: Domestic markets sustain 40%+ trade triumph

Delivery-based trades in the domestic markets have maintained levels above 40 per cent for a fourth consecutive month. Experts view this as a sign of investor confidence in the markets, despite valuations trading above historical levels.

Normally, delivery-based trades decrease when traders perceive stocks as vulnerable, shifting focus towards intraday trading.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, this doesn’t seem to be the case presently.

This month, the average delivery-based trades on the National Stock Exchange and BSE have held at 40 per cent, slightly below the 12-month average of 41 per cent.

On the BSE, the average delivery-based trades are even higher at 58 per cent compared to the 12-month average of 54 per cent.