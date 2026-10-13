Corporate treasury centres queue up to establish base at GIFT-IFSC

“This enables funding requirements and surplus liquidity across Indian and overseas group entities to be aggregated and managed through a single treasury platform, potentially reducing fragmented external borrowing, duplicative liquidity buffers and entity-level hedging arrangements,” Nair said.

Commodity-related activities could provide another avenue for growth. Siddartha Karnani, partner at King Stubb & Kasiva, said formal recognition of commodity trading as a financial service could significantly expand the functions treasury centres can undertake. “If commodity trading gets formally classified as a financial service under the IFSCA Act, it won’t just open a new product line, it will change what a treasury centre in GIFT City can actually do for a multinational group,” Karnani said.