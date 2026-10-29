Crompton Greaves down 38% from May high; stock may see pullback: Brokerages

Brokerages upbeat on Crompton Greaves stock post Q2

"Historically, this crucial demand area has triggered robust bullish rebounds, highlighting strong buying interest and price rejection at lower levels," Choice Broking said in its monthly choice report.Further, analysts state that momentum indicators support a potential upside reversal, with the monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 36.25, approaching oversold territory where historical price bounces have frequently originated.The brokerage believes the stock can pull back toward ₹230 levels if it firmly holds above the demand floor. As a trading strategy analysts suggest placing a stop loss at ₹189, below the multi-year support zone, thus offering a favourable risk-to-reward ratio for a likely recovery target of ₹230.Brokerages remain positive on Crompton Greaves' long-term growth prospects owing to steady demand across segments and cost management-led margin gains.The company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings backed by low single-digit price hikes and double-digit growth across segments. Profit-after-tax surged 70 per cent YoY to ₹110 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹70 crore in Q2FY26. Revenue rose 18.4 per cent to ₹1,932 crore, backed by highest-ever exports in a quarter, with a 70 per cent YoY jump.Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) grew 26 per cent YoY to ₹172 crore, and EBITDA margins expanded by 50 basis points to 8.9 per cent.Analysts at Motilal Oswal have a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹300 per share. Similarly, Elara Research also retained its 'Buy' call with a target price of ₹325. READ MORECrompton Greaves on Wednesday announced the launch of 5.9L Instant Water Heaters. According to an exchange filing, this water heater is designed to bring together faster heating and enhanced capacity, the new water heater range is built to address the needs of modern households and kitchens.With the launch of the range of 5.9L Instant Water Heaters, Crompton continues to strengthen its water heating portfolio with solutions that bring together performance, safety and convenience to address the evolving needs of consumers, the release added.