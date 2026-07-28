Cut small-cap exposure, stay selective in midcaps: Anand Rathi's Gaurh

What's your market outlook for FY27, given clear uncertainty about an end to US-Iran tension?

The US-Iran uncertainty doesn't change the underlying thesis; this remains an earnings-led market, not a liquidity or sentiment-led one. Geopolitical flare-ups in West Asia matter less for direction and more for the transmission channel: as long as crude holds broadly in the $80-90 band, markets have learned to look through the headline risk rather than re-price every escalation. The real risk isn't the tension itself but whether it pushes crude sustainably above $90, which would feed into inflation and keep global bond yields elevated; that's what would actually threaten the double-digit, earnings-tracking return path for financial year (FY27). Absent that, the outlook stays intact: nominal GDP normalising toward 10-10.5 per cent, and index returns compounding with earnings rather than re-rating.

The real risk for the markets isn't the geopolitical tension itself, but whether it pushes crude sustainably above $90, which would feed into inflation and keep global bond yields elevated, saidin an email interview with. Edited excerpts:

Where do you see valuation comfort for FY27? Should investors rotate out of SMIDs to large-caps?

Comfort is greatest in large-caps and select midcaps right now. Valuations in banks remain reasonable rather than stretched, and the credit cycle is just turning up; that's where earnings visibility is highest. Smallcaps deserve caution, not because the theme is wrong, but because they amplify both the upgrade cycle and any de-rating from a yield shock. A full-scale SMID-to-largecap rotation isn't necessary, but trimming small-cap exposure and staying selective in midcaps makes sense until the foreign institutional investors (FII)-reallocation and rupee-stability questions are further resolved. Indian IT shares outperformed intermittently during the global selloff in chip stocks. Do you think the AI-reverse trade has started benefiting this space?

The intermittent outperformance during the chip-stock selloff looks more like a relief bounce than the start of a genuine reverse-trade into Indian IT. Valuations, even post-correction, around 14-15 times forward, still carry a premium to global peers like Accenture. The structural question (can the $1.3 trillion outsourcing market outgrow the $250-300 billion of AI-driven deflation) isn't resolved yet, so it's too early to read this as a durable AI-reverse-trade tailwind. Stay selective. How soon do you expect FIIs to come back to India? Do you expect the pace of flows of DIIs to slow as markets remain range-bound?

FII return should stay tactical rather than strategic until two conditions are met: a genuinely stable rupee, and a global "tech reset" that rotates capital out of US AI infrastructure names into Asia broadly, not just Korea or Japan. Until then, expect FII flows to stay choppy rather than a sustained re-commitment. DII flows are unlikely to slow meaningfully even if the market stays range-bound; domestic flows have been the primary engine for two years, and that structural SIP-led demand doesn't turn off with short-term index consolidation. What's your view on the pharma sector as it reversed its gains after the US tariff announcement? Other overweight and underweight sectors?