Dabur lacks major triggers though valuation comfort limits downside risk

The stock of fast-moving consumer goods major Dabur India recently hit a six-and-a-half-year low and is currently trading at ₹393. While the India volume performance in the June quarter was below expectations, the company delivered a steady performance during the quarter. Though the management is confident of double-digit growth across verticals in FY27, the Street is awaiting consistent growth and margin gains amid higher commodity costs and monsoon worries. At the current price, the stock, which has lost over 24 per cent in the past year, is trading at 30 times its FY28 earnings estimates.

Dabur’s Q1 performance was broadly in line with estimates. Revenue in the quarter grew 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y, the highest growth in 12 quarters. The revenue growth was led by broad-based gains across the India and international businesses. The India FMCG business grew 9.5 per cent, aided by volume growth of 5 per cent. Among the segments, growth was led by home and personal care, which grew 12.3 per cent, while foods reported growth of 29.2 per cent. The healthcare and beverage segments disappointed the Street. The latter was affected by unseasonal rains, weighing on overall volume growth.