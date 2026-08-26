Axis Bank sees 'Death Cross' formation on chart; analyst flags key levels

Axis Bank is displaying a notable structural shift on the daily timeframe. The stock's 50-day Moving Average (DMA) at approximately ₹1,284.4 has crossed below its 200-DMA at ₹1,286.8, confirming the formation of a classic Death Cross on the daily chart, notes Mayank Jain of Share.Market.The stock currently seems trapped below the long-term moving averages, while the short-term 20-DMA at ₹1,240.3 is attempting to act as dynamic short-term support, adds Jain.According to the analyst, the primary demand zone in seen in the ₹1,160–1,180 zone; with macro structural support further down near ₹1,040–1,070 levels. Jain expects the stock to face resistance in the near-term."On the upside, the converging 50-DMA and 200-DMA between ₹1,284 and ₹1,287 create a significant overhead supply ceiling that will likely resist initial recovery attempts," says Jain.As per the derivatives positioning, Axis Bank Put-Call Ratio (PCR) stands at 0.83, reflecting mild bearish sentiment without entering extreme oversold territory, notes the analyst from Share.Market."The Open Interest (OI) distribution highlights heavy Call writing at the 1260 and 1300 strikes—with the 1300 Call holding over 30 lakh contracts—creating a strong barrier against upside momentum. Conversely, Put concentration is centered at the 1240 and 1180 strikes, marking 1,240 as the immediate floor and 1,180 as strong secondary cushion," explains Jain.