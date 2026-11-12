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Datanomics: Highest grossers at box office, but stocks remain subdued

Shares of listed production houses have shown muted performance around major film releases, with gains ahead of premieres failing to translate into sustained returns for investors.

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Movie poster of Ramayana: Part 1
Shreya Eswaran
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 11:18 PM IST
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Ramayana: Part 1, produced by Prime Focus Studios, saw its listed parent Prime Focus Ltd touch a one-month intraday high of ₹311.15 on November 5, a day before the film's release. Before this, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, associated with Zee Studios, was the only other listed production house among the four associated with India's highest-grossing films to record a one-month intraday peak on the eve of a release; its shares touched ₹290.70 on August 10, 2023, ahead of Gadar 2's release. However, the price movement did not consistently translate into gains on the release day: of the four listed companies examined, only Panorama Studios International, associated with Drishyam: The Conclusion, closed higher on its film's release date. Zee Entertainment, Sun TV Network (associated with Jailer 2), and Prime Focus all closed lower on their respective release dates than on the preceding trading day. Their monthly returns were also lower than sectoral yields.  
 
 
   

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Topics :Indian Box OfficeIndian film industryMarket newsEntertainment

First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 11:18 PM IST

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