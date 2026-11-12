S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as Nvidia CEO's Jensen Huang exit rattles AI stocks

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes fell on Thursday as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's exit unnerved the AI trade and higher oil prices prompted investors to retreat to the sidelines.

The AI heavyweight's shares dropped 7.6% as investors fretted over the industry's outlook following Huang's resignation from the company central to the AI boom, after reports of his involvement in a second extramarital affair.

Nvidia's Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will take over as interim CEO.

"It leaves the company rudderless. He was so central to all their strategy, and it just highlights that there's quite a void there," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.

"It does throw the AI trade into a bit more confusion. You don't have someone who was a cheerleader for AI in the same way that Jensen Huang has." AI stocks were also reeling after neocloud company Nebius said its 2026 revenue would come in at the low end of its previous forecast, pulling its shares down 17%. Peer CoreWeave dropped about 7%. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index declined 1.3%, as chipmakers Intel, Marvell Technology and Micron fell between 2.8% and 4.2%. Other data centre-related firms IREN, Applied Digital and Core Scientific fell between 3% and 5%. The declines threatened to erase Wednesday's gains, when strong results from CoreWeave helped AI stocks regain some footing.

However, shares of other Magnificent Seven firms advanced, with Amazon rising 2.3%, while Alphabet, Microsoft and Apple traded slightly higher. Nvidia's rivals Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom were up 4.3% and 5.5%, respectively. At 09:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.53 points, or 0.07%, to 52,522.02, the S&P 500 lost 22.06 points, or 0.29%, to 7,597.32 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 141.55 points, or 0.56%, to 25,322.31. The S&P 500 tech sector index fell 1.3%, overshadowing gains elsewhere on the benchmark. Six of 11 major sectors were in positive territory. INFLATION DATA AWAITED, OIL RISES Investors are also gearing up for the release of the Producer Price Index on Friday, which could help shape inflation expectations after data earlier this week showed consumer prices rose more than expected last month.

A drop in oil prices so far in November has helped ease some concerns about price pressures, but investors remain wary of geopolitical risks in the Middle East. Brent crude futures rose 0.8% on Thursday, after US President Donald Trump said, "We don't need a deal with Iran." Traders see a December rate hike by the Federal Reserve as a certainty, with about a 13% chance of an outsized 50-basis-point increase, according to the CME FedWatch tool. "Energy effects will take longer to fade. Oil prices have remained near $100 per barrel for much of the year, extending their contribution to inflation," said Josh Hirt, senior US economist at Vanguard.