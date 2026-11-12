Strong demand, valuations positive for Tata Power despite margin pressures

Q2 FY27 revenue was ₹19,640 crore, with operating profit at ₹3,670 crore and margins down 240 basis points quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to 18.7 per cent. Adjusted net profit was ₹1,280 crore, with a net exceptional gain of ₹120 crore. Revenue was up 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 3 per cent Q-o-Q, while operating profit was up 11 per cent Y-o-Y but down 9 per cent Q-o-Q. Adjusted net profit was up 40 per cent Y-o-Y and 9 per cent Q-o-Q. The net exceptional profit was due to a ₹300 crore gain on Tata Projects’ de-association, offset by some impairment provisions. Consolidated cash stood at ₹11,165 crore as of September 2026, including ₹1,400 crore in renewable energy companies.