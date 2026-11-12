Strong demand, valuations positive for Tata Power despite margin pressures

A supplementary power purchase agreement (PPA) with Gujarat for the Mundra ultra mega power plant (UMPP) has been submitted to the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) for approval, and discussions for power procurement from two other states are at advanced stages. Operational capacity increased to 17.4 gigawatts (GW), while module/cell production stood at 1,000 megawatts (MW)/906 MW, respectively. However, transmission infrastructure may need to catch up if all the renewable capacity is to be evacuated.

There is ongoing litigation in Singapore where Kleros Capital is attempting to attach shares in subsidiaries. These shares are pledged to a lender consortium. Management expects the Kleros enforcement process to take between three and six months and is confident of its position in a $650 million arbitration claim. No provision has been made in the balance sheet. The case stems from a 2013 Russian coal dispute with Kleros Capital, and Tata Power has appealed to the Singapore Court of Appeal, with a hearing scheduled for January 19, 2027. Meanwhile, Kleros moved to enforce a July 2025 arbitration award. On November 6, a court-appointed sheriff served attachment notices on Tata Power’s shares in two wholly owned Singapore subsidiaries — Tata Power International and Bhira Investments — though these shares are pledged to lenders who have gone to court to block the attachment.