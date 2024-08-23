Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Deep Industries stock price zooms 5%, hits 52-week high; here's why

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Deep Industries share price increased up to Rs 368.70 per share, hitting their 52 week high by zooming 5.26 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals. The stock price soared after the company won a work order on Friday, worth Rs 63 crore. 

The company has received ‘Letter of Award’ from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for hiring of services for a skid mounted modular type gas separation system and gas compression units including operation and maintenance at Rokhia GCS Tripura Asset for a period of 3 years. 

The company operates in the oil and gas field services sector, specialising in gas compression services, drilling and workover services, and gas dehydration. It also has expertise in Integrated Project Management Services (IPMS). Additionally, the company has expanded its reach through strategic tie-ups and acquisitions in the oilfield services sector overseas.

Deep Industries Ltd reported a revenue increase of 24.42 per cent year-on-year, reaching Rs 134.30 crore in Q1 2024-2025. On a quarterly basis, the company experienced a 2.17 per cent rise in revenue over the past three months.

In terms of net profits, Deep Industries Ltd saw an 18.78 per cent year-on-year growth, with net profits reaching Rs 37.06 crore for Q1 2024-2025. Compared to the previous quarter, net profits grew by 2.6 per cent.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 2,313.92 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 20.19 times with an earning per share of Rs 17.35, according to the data available at BSE. 

The share price of the company has soared 42.4 per cent year to date, while it has gained only 33.3 per cent in the last one year.

At 02:09 PM; the share price of the company was trading 3.23 per cent higher at Rs 361.55 per share on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.07  per cent at 81,113 levels.
First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

